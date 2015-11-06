Kansas high school football player is 11th to die after game-related injuries since July

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A high school football player, age 17, collapsed and died moments after scoring a touchdown in Sharon Springs, Kan., on Tuesday.

Luke Schemm's on-field death was the 11th fatality related to high school football since July, according to figures from the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research (NCCSIR) in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Click on the football icons below to read more about high school football players who died:

Schemm, a senior, was playing for Wallace County High School when he scored a touchdown on Tuesday, his father told reporters. The teen ran to the sidelines and collapsed moments later.

"We have come to terms that Luke, our beautiful gift from God, is no longer with us," Luke's father, David Schemm, told reporters. "Luke gave everything in life he had, in every moment. As a son, a brother and a friend."

Before Schemm's death, NCCSIR recorded 10 deaths in high school football since July 1, 2015. Six are classified as football related and four have been classified as indirectly related such as heat exertion.

By the numbers 2013: 18 high school football fatalities (8 direct and 10 indirect)

2014: 11 high school football fatalities (5 direct and 6 indirect).

2015: 14 high school football fatalities (7 direct and 7 indirect) with 11 of those fatalities occurring since July 1 Source: NCCSIR

Teaching safety

One local coach says student football players have to get the message about staying safe.

"You've got to stress to your kids that they can get hurt playing the game," said Jon Holmes, head coach at Bishop Miege High School.

In recent years, high school teams across the country have made changes to helmets, to protect against concussions. And science is looking at how to make helmets better at keeping the brain from getting bashed.

"They were originally designed to protect the skin and the bones from injury," said Dr. Jason Neil of Research Medical Center. "They were never originally designed to protect the brain itself from the impact. As more research goes into it, we're trying to find more ways of cushioning that blow, because it's really what's going on inside the brain that's important."

Recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP): Enforcing proper tackling rules with zero tolerance

Telling players to weigh the risk of injuries

Expanding non-tackling leagues

Adding skilled athletic trainers to sideline

RELATED: Read NCCSIR's annual report on football injuries for 2014

Sources for this report include NBC News and KSN-TV

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.