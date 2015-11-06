Boynton Beach driver shot in the face - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach driver shot in the face

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police said a driver was injured Thursday night when he was shot in the face while driving down the road.

According to a news release from police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater, the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Northeast First Court around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old man, identified as Travoris Leon Marshall of Boynton Beach, in the driver’s seat of a silver 2013 Hyundai with a gunshot wound to his face.

Police said Marshall was driving west when an unknown person began shooting at his car. One of the bullets entered his car and struck Marshall.

He was taken to Delray Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which police did not think was life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Det. Bill Muhleisen at 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. 

