Bealls Department Stores Support our Veterans with Veterans Day Special

Bealls Department Stores is partnering with Southeastern Guide Dogs for Veterans Day. For every Reel Legends item purchased in each Bealls Florida Department store and on BeallsFlorida.com from 11/6/15-11/11/15, Bealls will donate $1 to Southeastern Guide Dogs Paws for Patriots Program!

About Bealls Department Stores: Beall’s Department Stores is a division of Bealls, Inc. The Bradenton, Florida-based company, privately held since its opening in 1915, now operates more than 540 stores in 17 states under the names Bealls, Bealls Outlet & Burke’s Outlet. To learn more about Bealls, or to shop online, visit BeallsFlorida.com.

About Southeastern Guide Dogs: Southeastern Guide Dogs, Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2014 Nonprofit of the Year, has the distinction of being dually accredited by the two premier, global accreditation bodies: the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF) and Assistance Dogs International (ADI). Founded in 1982, the organization employs the latest in canine development and behavior research to create and nurture partnerships between inspirational people and extraordinary guide dogs. Southeastern Guide Dogs serves more than 400 graduates across the U.S. and continues to place more than 100 dogs each year into careers benefiting people with visual impairments and veterans. The charity provides all of its services free of charge and receives no government funding. Website:

www.GuideDogs.org

