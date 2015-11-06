Estate sale with collectibles from the old Gary's Stagecoach Junction Restaurant

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Longtime Palm Beach County residents remember Gary's Stagecoach Junction restaurant in Loxahatchee Groves.

Opening back in the 70s, it was a fixture off Southern Boulevard and then in the 80s off Military Trail in Lake Worth.

Just a small glimpse of old South Florida history.

A two-story warehouse plus three separate sheds are full of contents that once cluttered the walls of the old Gary's Stagecoach Junction Restaurant.



You remember Gary's?

The old restaurant, gift shop, and general store that once sat just down the road of Lion Country Safari later moved to Military Trail in Lake Worth where its down-home country style only grew.

“About 50 percent of the things that were in the building in the beginning were donated by local residents, after that my dad started collecting, going to yard sales, thrift stores and antique sales,” Gary's son Scott Morello says.

The restaurant closed its doors before Gary passed away a couple of years ago and now Gary's collectibles are up for sale.



Terry Miller was one of the first in the building to check out the stuff. "It's very exciting to buy, to find treasures, to be able to make a dollar finding treasures."

Antique expert Greg Strahm from TreasureQuest Auctions says there could be some hidden gems to be found. “Ah, this is interesting…this one(gun) is made in Italy. This is probably from the 20s or 30s. This can actually sell for a pretty good price, this might do well for somebody."

If y’all want a piece of Loxahatchee country history mosey on down Friday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to 15222 Roberts Way in Loxahatchee Groves. The sale may extend into Sunday if there's enough stuff still there.

More information from Estate Sales of south Florida

