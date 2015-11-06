WWII Marine remains found on island to arrive in Florida

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BUSHNELL, Fla. (AP) -- The remains of a U.S. Marine recovered from a Pacific island earlier this year will be buried in Florida near the grave of his twin brother.
A coffin containing the remains of New York City native Pfc. James P. Reilly is scheduled to arrive aboard a commercial flight at Tampa International Airport at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A Marine Corps honor guard will transfer the coffin to a hearse that will take it to Purcell Funeral Home in Bushnell in Sumter County.
Patriot Guard motorcycle riders will escort the funeral procession to nearby Florida National Cemetery for Monday's 10 a.m. services.
Reilly was killed during the battle of Tarawa. He was buried with 35 other Marines in a grave discovered earlier this year.
His brother Michael survived the battle. The retired NYPD detective died in Florida in 2005.
