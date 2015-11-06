Plane crashes in Okeechobee; sheriff's office reports 1 fatality - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plane crashes in Okeechobee; sheriff's office reports 1 fatality

A pilot died when a 2-seater plane crashed in Okeechobee County Friday morning, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot was able to avoid hitting power lines and homes before crashing at SW 11 Way in Ousley Estates.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 62-year-old  John Bubel of Okeechobee.

The plane that crashed is a white 2-seater Zenith, Lite Sport aircraft with a single engine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The plane was registered to a friend of the victim.

Bubel was flying from Homestead to his home in Okeechobee.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

