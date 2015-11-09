Couple wins $14.5M in lawsuit over 2004 crash on I-95

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MIAMI (AP) — A former chiropractor and his wife have won a $14.5 million jury verdict in a lawsuit filed over a 2004 car crash that involved a motorist with no insurance.
Attorney Crane Johnstone says a Miami-Dade jury sided with David and Carrie Zucker, who claimed the insurance company Geico owed them because the others involved either had no insurance or were under insured.
Johstone says the Zuckers' policy had benefits that under Florida law require auto insurance carriers like Geico to pay damages in such cases. The company had rejected their claim.
The crash happened on Interstate 95 in Miami after motorist Miguel Gonzalez collided with an 18-wheel oil tank truck and careened into the path of the Zuckers' car. David Zucker suffered spinal and other injuries.
Geico could appeal.
