Orlando airport opens new waiting lot with more perks

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With the holiday season approaching, Orlando International Airport is trying to make it more comfortable for motorists who are waiting for loved ones to disembark from their planes.
The airport last week opened its second parking lot for motorists waiting to pick up passengers.
This one has a lot more perks.
There's free wi-fi, monitors with flight information, restrooms, electrical outlets for plugging in and a place to let your pets run around.
Airport officials say the 200-space parking lot is part of the airport's $1.1 billion capital improvement plan.
Orlando International Airport is Florida's second-busiest airport and the nation's 14th most-trafficked airport.
