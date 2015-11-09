$5M fence project set for Alligator Alley

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
NAPLES – State officials are spending more than $5 million on a fencing project designed to keep panthers and other large animals off Alligator Alley.
The Florida Department of Transportation will start construction later this year on a project that includes 18 miles of 10-foot fencing and work on three animal underpasses east of the Naples-area toll booth.
The Florida Wildlife Federation has advocated for years to have panther fencing along all of Alligator Alley. Wildlife officials say 14 panthers have been killed on that road since 2004.
The News-Press (http://tinyurl.com/qdrvps3 ) reports three wildlife crossings will be rebuilt and improved as part of the project to help larger animals use those connectors more easily.
Alligator Alley roadway runs perpendicular to most animal movements. Animals traveling north and south must go east or west, to a wildlife underpass, to cross the highway.
