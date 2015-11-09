Protesters rally outside of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department for Corey Jones

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Protesters turned out Sunday in front of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department to rally for Corey Jones.

At a rally for police accountability, about 30 people chanted rallied near the police department off Military Trail.

"As citizens, I don't think we should be afraid of the police," said Augustus Invictus, of Orlando, a libertarian running for U.S. Senate.

Many came from as far away as Tampa and Fort Myers demanding justice for Corey Jones.

"He's not here to speak," said co-organizer Raquel Okyay, with the group South Florida Cop Watch. "So, we're here to speak for him."

They're seeking transparency in the investigation into his death.

"He was just shot dead," said Okyay. "We don't know why. We have no answers."

They want answers after fatal shots were fired at the 31-year-old on Oct. 18.

Jones' car had broken down on the exit ramp of Interstate 95 at PGA Boulevard, when plainclothes officer Nouman Raja working undercover detail, shot Jones three times. Jones was waiting for a tow truck.

Many at the rally demanded the recording of Jones' last call minutes before he was killed. A call to roadside assistance may have captured the fatal encounter.

"We want to know what was going on, so we have actually a recording of what happened to Corey Jones," said Okyay. "But nobody is releasing that."

Raja is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol. Three agencies are investigating the case: the FBI, state attorney and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.