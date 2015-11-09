Protesters rally outside of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Protesters rally outside of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department for Corey Jones

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Protesters turned out Sunday in front of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department to rally for Corey Jones.

At a rally for police accountability, about 30 people chanted rallied near the police department off Military Trail.

"As citizens, I don't think we should be afraid of the police," said Augustus Invictus, of Orlando, a libertarian running for U.S. Senate.

Many came from as far away as Tampa and Fort Myers demanding justice for Corey Jones.

"He's not here to speak," said co-organizer Raquel Okyay, with the group South Florida Cop Watch. "So, we're here to speak for him."

They're seeking transparency in the investigation into his death.

"He was just shot dead," said Okyay. "We don't know why. We have no answers."

They want answers after fatal shots were fired at the 31-year-old on Oct. 18.

Jones' car had broken down on the exit ramp of Interstate 95 at PGA Boulevard, when plainclothes officer Nouman Raja working undercover detail, shot Jones three times. Jones was waiting for a tow truck.

Many at the rally demanded the recording of Jones' last call minutes before he was killed. A call to roadside assistance may have captured the fatal encounter.

"We want to know what was going on, so we have actually a recording of what happened to Corey Jones," said Okyay. "But nobody is releasing that."

Raja is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol. Three agencies are investigating the case: the FBI, state attorney and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

