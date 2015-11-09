Police investigate school threat rumors at Riviera Beach Maritime Academy

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: A spokesperson with the Riviera Beach Police Department says detectives found "no evidence of criminal activity" linked to the student in question.

The school is handling the situation. The principal says the student is suspended as school officials continue their investigation into the case.



EARLIER:

The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a rumor that spread at a Palm Beach County charter school.

According to Debbie Canney, whose daughter attends the Riviera Beach Maritime Academy, the rumor involved a student threatening to kill four other students if they showed up for class today.

"A threat, a rumor-- is a big deal. Shootings happen at colleges and schools all the time," Debbie says.

The school's principal confirms there was an incident Monday, involving "rumors that a student was making inappropriate comments."

The principal would not confirm what the rumors entailed, but says police were called in to investigate and claims that everyone was safe on campus today.

The student was suspended, according to the principal.

But Debbie says the school never notified parents that anything was wrong.

She says her daughter didn't even know there was a problem. Debbie says she learned about it from a parent of another student.

Debbie says she rushed to the school after hearing the news and went to the principal for answers.

"She said 'We know the police were there. They were talking to the person involved in it.' And that's all the information they would give me," Debbie says.

As of Monday afternoon, parents say they still have not heard any news from the school about what happened.

"Even if it was a rumor, we still should've been notified. Because this is what happened. It was panic for everyone involved in it," Debbie says.



