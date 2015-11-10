Leptospirosis: Deadly bacteria in Florida canals can kill your dog

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A deadly bacteria lurking in canals, lakes and standing water in Florida could attack your dog with little warning. Your pet could then transfer that disease to you.

Called leptospirosis, it spreads through wildlife, like raccoons or rats, that urinate into waterways. Their contaminated urine contains bacteria that can spread and grow in the water, or even in your backyard, according to Dr. Justin Kerr with Kindness Animal Hospital in Cape Coral, Fla.

"It could have been a raccoon peed in your backyard two and a half weeks ago, and then your pet decides to go out and eat a little grass and comes up with a lestospirosis infection," said Kerr.

The infection can lead to liver and kidney failure, or even death, but Dr. Sharon Lomnicki with Chiquita Animal Hospital said you canprevent it by looking for these symptoms:

"Vomiting, diarrhea, being tired, and not being interested in food," said Lomnicki.

If you notice those symptoms, Lomnicki said you should go to the doctor because you could have leptospirosis too.

"You really need to see your medical doctor, and let them know that your dog or your cat was diagnosed with leptospirosis."

