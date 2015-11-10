Lawyer wants John Goodman's blood sample following deadly crash to be disqualified

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Another chapter in the John Goodman case unfolded in an appellate court Monday morning.

Lawyers for both Goodman and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement went back and forth over a key piece of evidence from his DUI manslaughter trial – his blood test.

52-year-old Goodman was behind the wheel of a crash that killed 23-year-old Scott Patrick Wilson back in 2010.

Goodman's lawyer, Jane Kreusler-Walsh wants the blood test that he was given after the crash to be disqualified.

Kreusler-Walsh argues that the FDLE doesn't have the authority to regulate blood collection.

They also claim that the blood sample drawn from Goodman is unreliable.

The attorney says the nurse who tested Goodman used a needle that was too small, compromising the blood sample.

Ann Marie Johnson, a lawyer with the FDLE, pushed back.

She says there is no basis to invalidate the department's blood collection rules, adding that needle size is irrelevant and doesn't affect samples.

Goodman was convicted initially in 2012, and again in 2014 after a re-trial.

Our WPTV legal expert Michelle Suskauer tells NewsChannel 5 the appeal of this evidence has major implications.

“This is a major remaining issue in the John Goodman case,” Suskauer says. “If the blood test results came into evidence and were considered by the jury and it was improper, this could potentially lead to a new trial for John Goodman.”

There’s no time table on when the judges are set to make their decision, but we’re told it could be months.

Meanwhile, Goodman is set to appear in court Tuesday morning for a hearing on a sentencing error.

News Channel 5 will be in the courtroom as that hearing unfolds.

