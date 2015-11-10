Daniel Raboni: North Palm Beach man accused of trying to burn oversized Tampa Bay Buccaneers flag

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a defeat on Sunday marked by fumbles, penalties and just one touchdown, authorities say a Palm Beach County man tried to set the team's oversized flag on fire.
Tampa police say it happened just after the New York Giants beat the Buccaneers 32-18 Sunday evening. A caller said someone was attempting to torch the $26,000 flag outside the Bucs' corporate offices, near Raymond James stadium.
The red banner featuring a skull and two crossed cutlasses measures about 80 feet by 50 feet and hangs from a 15-story pole.
Police say the fire-retardant flag did not actually go up in flames, but a small part of it was damaged.
They say 32-year-old Daniel Justin Raboni of North Palm Beach was charged with felony criminal mischief and marijuana possession.
