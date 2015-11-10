Traffic study delaying proposed development for A.G. Holley site in Lantana

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

LANTANA - FOX 29 is learning a traffic study is holding up a big development in Lantana.

The town council set to discuss the "Water Tower Commons" proposal for the old A.G. Holley Hospital site Monday night. But the developer says he will ask to postpone the vote because a review of the traffic study is not complete.

The A.G. Holley site sits on Lantana Road, a county-owned road. When a project of this size is proposed, the county requires developers to submit a traffic study.

The study identifies potential problems, lists solutions, and requires the developer to set aside money to help pay for some of those solutions.

The county engineer says staff members should finish reviewing the study in the next week or two.

People working nearby say they expect the development to bring more traffic, but say it will be worth it.

"Traffic is a good thing, traffic means more people coming here, more people spending money, more people living here, it's all good," explains David Arm, the Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce president, and owner of Lantana Fitness, which is across the street from the Holley site.

The developer released new renderings of the proposal for the 36-acre site. It will include residential space, retail space, restaurants, drive-thru restaurants and a pharmacy.

Plans call for making the existing, but non-functioning, water tower a landmark centerpiece.

“The water tower itself is both an iconic and historic landmark in Lantana, and an important part of the identity of this property. We will invest in both structural and aesthetic improvements as the project moves forward. Our plans include a park around the base of the tower with an attractive water fountain creating an ideal place for residents and visitors to relax,” Michael Langolf with Lantana Development, LLC said in a statement.

Arm likes keeping the water tower as part of the development.

"They'll light it up at night, make it a little gathering place, it should be very nice," he explains.

He says the A.G. Holley Complex is the last open space of undeveloped land in Lantana and he's looking for this development to give the area a boost.

"This is the biggest thing that's going to happen to Lantana for a century; 50 years in the past, 50 years forward," he says.

While nearly everyone wants the area to be developed, some don't like the idea of saving the water tower.

"The water tower is an eyesore, I think. I don't find it as a landmark," explains Laura Corbisiero, who lives in Lantana.

We showed her pictures of the development provided to us by the developer, but it still didn't convince her.

"I like some of what I see, but I don't think the water tower is a necessity," she says.

Mayor David Stewart says he's getting more comments against the water tower than for it. He says the town council cannot force the developer to take it down.

Arm says since the developers are willing to invest in Lantana, they should be able to choose what to do with the tower.

"If they're going to spend millions to develop it, as far as I'm concerned, they can do what they want," he says.

Officials expect the proposal, with a completed traffic study review, to come back before the town council later this month.

