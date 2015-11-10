Outdoor Museum Show transforms West Palm Beach

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - When we think of canvas, we usually think of a piece of paper or something made of fabric that we can hang on the wall.

Right now, a group of internationally known artists is turning places around West Palm Beach into a canvas as part of the CANVAS Outdoor Museum Show .

"We have Case Maclaim , one of the world's most famous street artists, painting a massive mural on the Tin Fish building," explained Nicole Henry creator of the CANVAS Outdoor Museum Show.

According to Henry, Case has works of art in museums around the world and is especially known for pieces featuring hands.

"He has a photo realistic style and they will almost look like photographs when he is done painting them," Henry said.

The mural at 118 Clematis St. will also feature a dog.

"This is going to be a really fun and playful piece," Henry said. "I think a lot of the children will love to take pictures with it."

According to Henry, the theme of Case's mural is "Inside Out" because it's a museum quality piece you would normally see inside a gallery or museum, but instead you're seeing it out in the open.

"What I'm working on is like a door opener," Case said describing his work. "Like a hand trying to open a door, which actually describes the whole project here."

The mural symbolizes the door to the art world officially opening in West Palm Beach, welcoming in people from around the world to view art in public spaces and it's strategically launching right before Miami's famous Art Basel.

"Most of the murals will be created by then," Henry said. Including one mural in an unusual location; under the Royal Park Bridge.

"I usually do these women kind of emerging from the water, so it's going to be another one of those," described artist Sean Yoro who is also known as 'The Hula'.

Yoro will create his mural mostly while standing a-top his paddleboard and says the best time to see his piece come together will be this weekend.

"It will be an incredible experience," Henry said. "We feel that this is going to be one of the world's most progressive art experiences."

CANVAS Outdoor Museum Show runs now through Nov. 22. The event includes educational seminars with artists and art experts for local schools. For event information and installation locationsclick here .

