50 flight delays due to suspicious bag found at Miami International Airport

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MIAMI (AP) — Dozens of flights were delayed at Miami International Airport after authorities closed two security checkpoints to investigate a suspicious bag.
Officials say a total of 50 flights were delayed Monday evening as a result of the investigation. Airport spokesman Greg Chin says nine flights were also diverted.
News agencies report some travelers missed their flights as a result of the delays.
Miami-Dade Police initially responded to the investigation before it was later turned over to the FBI.
FBI officials say a passenger who went through security around 5 p.m. had items in his carry-on bag that looked suspicious. Authorities say the passenger was questioned and his bag was searched, but the items in question were deemed safe.