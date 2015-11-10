Champagne could help prevent Alzheimer's, according to University of Reading study

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A study from 2013 is just now making some waves on social media for touting the medical benefits of — wait for it — champagne. (Video via Paramount Pictures / "The Wolf of Wall Street")

Pop those bottles, y'all. And maybe share with some friends. A University of Reading study found that drinking one to three glasses of the bubbly drink a week could help delay the onset of dementia, as well as counteract memory loss. (Video via Moet & Chandon)

That's because the alcoholic drink contains a higher-than-normal level of phenolic compounds that help change proteins to better store memories in the brain. Phenolics are found in two red grapes — Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier — both of which are used in the production of champagne.

We'll cheers to that. And speaking of the Pinot Noir variety, those are the same types of compounds that have been found in red wine. (Video via Universal Pictures / "Bridesmaids")

And if dementia and memory loss prevention isn't a convincing enough reason to indulge with some bubbly, the same researchers at the University of Reading found champagne also affects blood vessel walls.

Champagne fans, brace yourself: That study suggests having two glasses a day helps increase nitric oxide levels in blood, which lowers blood pressure. This, in turn, can help prevent heart disease and stroke.

It doesn't have to break the bank, either. A lower-priced bottle will give you the same health benefits as a bottle of, say, Dom Perignon.

And here's the catch. The study was conducted on rats, so the next step is to test it on humans. And for memory loss prevention, the researchers believe they will see outcomes similar to the effects of eating blueberries and cocoa.

So the next time you decide to channel your inner @champagnepapi, remember the key word from this study: moderate. Researchers say "a very low intake of one to two glasses a week can be effective." (Video via Universal Motown Records / Kid Cudi, DreamWorks / "Old School")

This video includes an image from Colm Britton / CC BY 2.0.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.