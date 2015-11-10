John Goodman's attorneys seek credit for time served

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Attorneys for John Goodman appeared in a Palm Beach County courtroom Tuesday morning, asking a judge to grant their client credit for time served.

Attorney Margaret Good-Earnest told a judge that after his 2012 conviction, Goodman was required to comply with the state's condition that he remain under 24-hour care, custody and control of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Good-Earnest said Goodman is seeking credit for 368 days for time served.

The state says while Goodman was under custody of PBSO, he was afforded opportunities people in jail wouldn't normally have.

Goodman was allowed to use computers and phones, have visitors over and even participate in salsa lessons, an attorney for the state argued.

The judge says he will hand out a decision by early next week.

Goodman was convicted of DUI manslaughter in the 2010 death of 23-year-old Scott Patrick Wilson.

Goodman sentencing hearing just wrapped up. His attorneys want credit for 368 days he was in "care, custody and control" of PBSO @WPTV — Jason Hackett (@JHackettWPTV) November 10, 2015

The state says Goodman was allowed to do things that people in jail couldn't do. Access to computers, phones, visitors, etc. @WPTV — Jason Hackett (@JHackettWPTV) November 10, 2015

Judge says he's taking arguments under advisement. Hope to have a decision by next week at the latest. Quick hearing. About 15 mins @WPTV — Jason Hackett (@JHackettWPTV) November 10, 2015

Goodman's attorneys were also in court Monday arguing a blood sample used in his DUI manslaughter trial should be thrown out, claiming it was unreliable.

If a judge agrees, it could lead to a new trial.

