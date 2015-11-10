Who are the most annoying airplane passengers?

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

(CNN) -- For the second year running, seat-kickers have earned the dubious distinction of being America's most annoying airplane passengers.

The tap, tap, tapping with intermittent knees and feet to the back irks 61% of Americans surveyed for Expedia's third annual Airplane Etiquette Study.

Inattentive parents rank a close second, with 59% of respondents registering their aggravation with moms and dads who let their kids run wild.

Dereliction of parenting duty annoys travelers in other settings, too: Inattentive parents ranked as the most annoying hotel guests in another recent Expedia survey.

The Airplane Etiquette Study, released Tuesday, was conducted for Expedia by GfK, an independent global market research company. The study asked 1,019 randomly selected U.S. adults to rank the most annoying airplane behaviors.

Aromatic passengers and audio-insensitive passengers ranked third and fourth, both cited by half of study respondents. Boozers rounded out the top 5, aggravating 45% of respondents with their excessive in-flight drinking.

This year's study rankings are very similar to the 2014 results, with a few shifts.

The queue-jumper, who rushes to deplane, moved up from No. 10 in 2014 to No. 8 this year. The overhead bin user who grabs the first available space moved up one spot from No. 11 last year to break into 2015's top 10.

Armrest hogs, who ranked No. 8 on last year's list, dropped off the study map entirely.

Have travelers in 2015 learned to tuck their elbows in, or have we just become immune to jockeying for space? Hard to say.

"With Airplane Etiquette, the survey firm does not ask Americans to supply a rationale, so we'd be speculating as to why armrest hogs have dropped down the list," Sarah Gavin, Expedia's head of communication, wrote in an email.

"But for us, given the number of possible behaviors onboard a flight that could be maddening, it's more of a surprise that armrest hogging was top 10 at all."

The full list

Here's the ranked list of etiquette violators, with percentage cited by study respondents:

1. Rear seat-kicker (61%)

2. Inattentive parents (59%)

3. Aromatic passenger (50%)

4. Audio-insensitive (talking/music) (50%)

5. Boozer (45%)

6. Chatty Cathy (43%)

7. Carry-on baggage offenders (38%)

8. Queue-jumper (rushes to deplane) (35%)

9. Seat-back guy (aka seat recliner) (32%)

10. Overhead bin inconsiderate (stows bag in first available spot, rather than nearest to his/her seat) (32%)

11. Pungent foodies (30%)

12. Back-of-seat grabber (27%)

13. Amorous (inappropriate affection levels) (26%)

14. Undresser (removes shoes, socks or more) (26%)

15. Mad bladder (window seat passenger who makes repeat bathroom visits) (24%)

16. Single and ready to mingle (13%)

17. Seat switcher (13%)

