The Palm Beach County School District's Transportation Director David Davis resigns

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County School District’s Transportation Director David Davis has resigned, according to a school district spokesperson.

At the start of the school year hundreds of buses ran late and an investigation was ordered.

However, that report has yet to be released.

One week ago Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa said the people named in the report are now looking at it; they will have 10 days to review it and issue a response before the report is released to the public.

The district committed $50,000 to find out what caused for buses to run late and for children to be left stranded for sometimes hours at a time.

Superintendent Avossa, who has seen the report, said last week there are findings that made him nervous.

He says they hired an attorney to conduct the investigation. He read hundreds if not thousands of emails to find the problem.

Once the report comes out, the superintendent could recommend reprimands, suspension or termination for some employees.

Davis told The Palm Beach Post , which first reported the resignation, his last day will be Friday.

