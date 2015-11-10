Hotel secrets they don't want you to know - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hotel secrets they don't want you to know

Many of us will be staying in a hotel sometime during the holiday season.

If so, you should know about some of the dirty secrets about hotels....that many of them don't want you to know.

Looking for a hotel room? Chances are you are searching for one costing less than a magic number, like $99 a night, or $150 a night.

The website SmarterTravel.com says hotels know that, so they keep their initial quote down.

Then they hit you with all sorts of hidden fees.

Secret Extra Fees
 
The most common fees, that you might not know about until check in time:

  • $25 a night resort fee.
  • $10 - $25 a night parking fee (if they are located in a downtown area with limited parking).
  • $25 - $50 a week housekeeping fee, if it's a suite or condo hotel.
  • $10 a night "speedy" WiFi fee.

 
That's right: The free WiFi is so slow on some hotels, you'll need to pay more to stream video. And for some reason, the more upscale the hotel, the better the chance you will have to pay for WiFi.

Sneaky Advertising

And from the "doesn't that stink" file, one of the most frustrating hotel secrets, according to SmarterTravel:

It's location exaggeration, such as "steps from the beach" or "partial ocean view."

That can mean 600 steps to the beach. Partial ocean view?  It might be across a busy highway. Doesn't that stink?

To avoid it, be sure to read traveler reviews, and check photos posted by real guests.

The Bottom Line

So my advice: Read online reviews, at Trip Advisor , Yelp, and other sites, before you book any hotel,

That will help limit the surprises so you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc.

