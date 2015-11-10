Hotel secrets they don't want you to know

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Many of us will be staying in a hotel sometime during the holiday season.



If so, you should know about some of the dirty secrets about hotels....that many of them don't want you to know.



Looking for a hotel room? Chances are you are searching for one costing less than a magic number, like $99 a night, or $150 a night.



The website SmarterTravel.com says hotels know that, so they keep their initial quote down.



Then they hit you with all sorts of hidden fees.

Secret Extra Fees



The most common fees, that you might not know about until check in time:

$25 a night resort fee.

$10 - $25 a night parking fee (if they are located in a downtown area with limited parking).

$25 - $50 a week housekeeping fee, if it's a suite or condo hotel.

$10 a night "speedy" WiFi fee.



That's right: The free WiFi is so slow on some hotels, you'll need to pay more to stream video. And for some reason, the more upscale the hotel, the better the chance you will have to pay for WiFi.



Sneaky Advertising



And from the "doesn't that stink" file, one of the most frustrating hotel secrets, according to SmarterTravel:



It's location exaggeration, such as "steps from the beach" or "partial ocean view."



That can mean 600 steps to the beach. Partial ocean view? It might be across a busy highway. Doesn't that stink?



To avoid it, be sure to read traveler reviews, and check photos posted by real guests.



The Bottom Line



So my advice: Read online reviews, at Trip Advisor , Yelp, and other sites, before you book any hotel,



That will help limit the surprises so you don't waste your money.

___________________

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese )

Sign up for John's free Newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox

Click here for more DWYM reports and to contact John

_______________________

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.