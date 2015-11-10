Florida legislators want to regulate, not ban fantasy sports

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida may try to regulate the growing fantasy sports industry.
Two top Republican state legislators on Tuesday announced they have filed a bill for the 2016 session that would make it clear that betting on fantasy sports in the state is legal. One of the sponsors is Sen. Joe Negron, a Jupiter Republican in line to become Senate president.
But the proposal would also add regulations, including requiring companies that offer fantasy betting to register with the state. It would also prohibit athletes or game officials from participating in any fantasy sports contests they are involved with.
The move to regulate fantasy sports comes amid a growing scrutiny of the industry, particularly of those companies that specialize in daily or weekly fantasy contests.
While federal law has an exception utilized by those in the fantasy sports industry, the legal situation in Florida in murkier.
