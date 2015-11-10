Wanted sex offender in Martin County John Michael Janaskas turns himself in

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

UPDATE: John Michael Janaskas has turned himself in.

Waiting for missing sex offender who just turned himself in to @MartinFLSheriff. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/tAvWo5lU85 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) November 10, 2015

EARLIER:

According to the attorney representing sex offender John Michael Janaskas, he will be turning himself into Martin County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney Aaron Cohen says his client was in a treatment facility in Miramar, Florida while the manhunt for Janaskas was taking place in Martin County.

“This has all been blown out of proportion. When he was thrown out of the Martin County treatment facility, he went to finish his detox in Miramar,” Cohen said.

Martin County detectives and road deputies have been on high alert for the past day, keeping an eye out for Janaskas.

The 29-year-old is a known drug user and convicted child rapist, according to Martin County detectives.

Janaskas is a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says he was ordered by a court to attend a treatment facility in Jensen Beach.

That facility, which cannot be identified by detectives because of HIPPA laws, contacted the sheriff's office last week to notify deputies that they had a sex offender in their care.

Employees did not make any effort however, to make sure he was registered, according to detectives.

Instead, the sheriff's office says employees dropped him off at the Walmart in Stuart on Saturday and left. The sheriff suspects they did this because they did not want to have a sex offender in their care, potentially harming the facility's reputation.



