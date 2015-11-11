9-year-old boy battling brain cancer with weeks to live gets final wish

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Just like his favorite Star Wars toys spread across the playroom floor, Brock Smith is a fighter. But his fight is much more real than the lifeless figurines that he holds in his hands.

At just nine years old, Brock has brain cancer and it’s a battle his mom said he has been fighting for more than half of his life—a battle his doctors tell them he is now losing.



“It’s completely out of my hands and as a mother that’s a terrible feeling,” said Brock’s mom, Summer Smith. “This kid has given it his all and I don’t know what I’m going to do when Brock is not here.”

Summer said the cancer is now so severe and aggressive there is nothing more doctors can do; tumors line his spine and cover his brain.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Summer said. “No mother should lose their child.”

Brock knows that he’s sick again, Summer said, but if you look into his eyes you wouldn’t know it. All you see is pure joy—a joy that was made even brighter last Friday.

For weeks Brock’s family and friends have taken to social media to help make his dream of meeting country superstar and judge of NBC’s hit show The Voice, Blake Shelton, come true.

When Wellington native and winner of the show Cassadee Pope heard about Brock’s wish she made a special visit to the hospital.

“So she was sitting on the bed with Brock and I and everybody else in the room and said 'excuse me a moment if you don’t mind I need to take this phone call,' ” explained Summer. “The next thing you hear is, ‘Hi Brock!’”



It was Blake Shelton on Cassadee’s phone meeting Brock face to face.

“It was another moment that’s just unexplainable it was amazing, amazing, times a million,” said Summer.

It’s a moment Brock likes to relive—something he now does at home. There are no more hospital beds or hospital robes for him, instead, through hospice at home, he sleeps in his own bed and wears his favorite blue t-shirt with the words: “No pain, no gain.”

His family’s focus is to now make his last days free of pain and full of love.

“At this point it doesn't matter what the doctors say,” said Summer. “It's up to Brock and it’s up to God and I have a feeling it’s going to be a lot longer than he's supposed to have. Or it could be tomorrow I mean just everyday has been wonderful and so happy so we're just grateful for every moment that we have with him at this point.”

