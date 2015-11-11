Palm Beach County adding inspectors to get homes into code compliance

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SUBURBAN BOCA RATON, Fla. - Sometimes it's the house around the block, or maybe the one right next door. Nearly every neighborhood has that one house in disrepair.

Now Palm Beach County is dedicating more resources to getting these homes up to code.

Hidden behind trees, there are broken windows and a door falling off the frame.

"It's always overgrown, there is a lot of trash around," says Ashley Rowland, a mother of three who lives nearby.

Neighbors like her are worried a house on Sandalfoot Blvd near Dolphin Road might create safety problems for them.

"I wouldn't want [my children] wandering over there playing outside on their bikes out there, it's an eyesore, but it's also dangerous," Rowland says.

Records show the county first issued a code violation at this property in 2009. Since then, the owner has accumulated more than $130,000 in fines.

But the house isn't any better. That may be because county code enforcement is stretched thin.

The director says 28 people handle about 8,000 complaints per year.

"All the life safety issues are dealt with first, those are the highest priority, then we see what's the most serious, the worst violators," Ramsay Bulkeley explains.

In the fiscal year beginning this October, the county set aside more than $100,000 to hire two new code inspectors.

Bulkeley says more people on the road should lead to fewer homes in disrepair.

"The ultimate goal is to see compliance, properties taken care of better, see safer neighborhoods, better neighborhoods," he points out.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the owner of the West Boca house, but never heard back.

Tuesday, a county building inspector placed a notice on the home saying it's unsafe to live in and the owner has to repair or demolish it.

The city of West Palm Beach has a website where you can search addresses in the city to see the status of code violations at the property.

The village of Wellington has a similar set up, searchable by case number.

