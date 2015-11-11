Here's how one guy responded to the Starbucks cup controversy

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The so-called Starbucks red cup controversy took the Internet by storm over the last few days after former pastor Joshua Feuerstein posted a viral video to Facebook stating the company was removing "Christmas from their cups because they hate Jesus."
Starbucks responded in a statement Sunday saying it tries "to create a culture of belonging, inclusion and diversity” and reminded customers that it has offered a “Christmas Blend” every year since 1984.
Some Christians interpreted Starbucks’ plain red cup rollout as more evidence of the “war on Christmas” and even Donald Trump suggested Monday night that “maybe we should boycott Starbucks.” He assured his supporters that when he’s president, “we're all going to be saying Merry Christmas again.”
Other Christians and conservatives, however, dismissed the controversy as fabricated and petty. Christian Watson who runs a branding company in Houston called 1924 posted this image of a Starbucks cup to Instagram on Monday.
“If you hate Starbucks because of their cups, unfollow me. If cups define your holiday, unfollow me. I don't know Jesus, but somethin' tells me he wouldn't give two sh*ts about this,” Watson wrote on Instagram. The post now has nearly 25,000 likes.