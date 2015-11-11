More than a hundred rally to Fight for $15 in West Palm Beach, workers demand higher wages

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A local mother is thinking about how she could make Christmas possible for her children this year. She and at least one hundred others gathered at a rally to fight for higher wages.

Chanting and waving signs at a rally wasn't in Francoise Francois' plans after an 8-hour shift at work, but this time the cause directly affects her.

"If I make 15 dollars an hour it’s more help for me, it’s going to be more help," said Francois.

Francois says she has 14 years experience as a nursing home assistant, but she only makes $9 dollars an hour.

"You can’t even pay your bills you know with that and I have four children. I have to take care of them," added Francois.

She's raising her family as a single mom. When she buys groceries she can only afford the value brands.

"Sometimes friends can help me, my mom can help me," added Francois.

Even with the help, she's late paying most her of bills. Rent and food take the priority, which means Christmas may not happen again this year.

'For the holidays, I’m thinking about that, but I don’t think I can buy anything," she said.

Francois says this is why she joined more than hundred people rallying outside of the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office; to fight for 15. To fight for a better life.

"We work so hard and we deserve that," added Francois.

The rally was one of hundreds taking place in 500 cities across the country. Some small business owners say they support higher wages, but believe a starting salary of $15 would cripple many small businesses.

"The payroll would be off the charts and your prices are definitely going to have to go up at least 30,40,50 percent. It's very inflationary," said John Ries, owner of Hot Pie Pizza.

