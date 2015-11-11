Lawsuit filed against Crosstown Parkway project to change route of bridge dismissed by judge

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- One of the final efforts by environmentalists in St. Lucie County to put a stop to the controversial Crosstown Parkway Expansion Project in Port St. Lucie has failed.
A lawsuit filed last year by the Conservation Alliance of St. Lucie County was dismissed by a judge last week. The goal of the lawsuit was to reroute the bridge to an area with minimal environmental impact.
Environmentalists are concerned that the bridge will harm the wetlands in the area of the Savannah Preserve State Park, currently right in the path of the bridge.
Shari Anker, President of the Conservation Alliance of St. Lucie County, says she is now looking to appeal the dismissal of the lawsuit and explore new ways to challenge construction permits for the project.
For some residents, the lawsuit was the best chance to stop construction. Some are feeling hopeless.
"I really don't see anything stopping the bridge at this point," said resident Bob Post.
Post has just moved in to a new home after being forced to leave his old home to make way for construction of the bridge. His home is set to be demolished.
"I don't think the bridge should go where they're going to put it," Post said.
Supporters of the bridge say it will ease traffic problems in the city and make travel more convenient.
Anker says she will be meeting with attorneys in the morning to discuss the appeal.
