Delray Beach police offer classes to avoid scams



DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach police are offering advice to help you avoid scams this holiday season.

The classes are from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Seacrest Training Center located at 2350 Seacrest Blvd.

The first class will take place Nov. 11 and cover how to protect yourself and your belongings during the upcoming holiday season.

Classes are open to residents and non-residents of Delray Beach, but space is limited to the first 35 who register to attend.

To sign up for the event, email your name, phone number and city of residence to tarantinos@mydelraybeach.com

The department will send an email confirming registration.
 

