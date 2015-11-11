Charter company that operated jet that crashed into Akron-area h - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Charter company that operated jet that crashed into Akron-area home was based in Florida

picture by WEWS picture by WEWS

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

AKRON, Ohio - A Fort Lauderdale-based charter company operated a business jet that crashed Tuesday into an Akron, Ohio, home and burst into flames.

Execuflight Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.,and according to a charter industry website, the company was established in 2000 and has a fleet of seven aircrafts.

A woman at the scene  plane crash said one of the victims is an executive for Pebb Enterprises , a real estate investment company based out of Boca Raton, Fla. 

The Hawker 700 series business jet that crashed seated eight passengers, in addition to the crew, and was built in 1979 and is a mid-size jet that was first designed more than 50 years ago.

It's been described as the world's longest production business jet -- last built by Beechcraft that halted production several years ago when the company faced bankruptcy.

Execuflight's Facebook page shows the most recent post in 2013 with photos of what is described as the company's maintenance team preparing for takeoff.

The company's website is not operating.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been four fatal crashes in the U.S. in the last 30 years.

The most recent non-fatal crash happened in 2011 in Missouri when a pilot heard a loud bang in the engine and noticed it was decreasing power. He returned safely to the airport.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.