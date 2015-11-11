Doctor: Andrew Luck's injury type that's 'often associated with motor vehicle crashes'

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Andrew Luck's lacerated kidney is the sort of injury you might expect from a car crash, according to a St. Vincent Health doctor.
The Colts quarterback suffered the kidney injury, as well as a torn abdominal muscle, in Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos. Luck was expected to be out of commission for anywhere from two-to-six weeks.
"It's obviously an injury of one of the internal organs, so it would have taken a significant amount of force to cause it," said Dr. Lewis Jacobson, a trauma specialist at St. Vincent Hospital. "It's the type of injury that's often associated with motor vehicle or motorbike crashes."
The injury is the latest in a rough season for Luck, who already missed two games with injuries to his shoulder and ribs.
All is not lost for the season, however. RTV6 Sports Anchor Michael Grady says the Colts can still take their division and earn a spot in the playoffs with backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck at the helm.
