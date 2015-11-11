3 arrested in Fort Pierce attempted carjacking

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
