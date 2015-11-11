Florida police sergeant charged with child porn possession

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police sergeant has been formally charged with possessing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Jacksonville reported Tuesday that a grand jury returned an indictment against 35-year-old Kyle Kirby.
A criminal complaint says FBI agents searched Kirby's home last month, but didn't find anything. Live Oak Police said they searched Kirby's patrol car that same day and found 87 thumbnail images of child pornography on a computer inside his patrol car.
Kirby was arrested without incident last month at the Live Oak Police Department. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 4.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
