Broward County pot users could face fines instead of arrest

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Broward County commissioners have voted to create a lighter penalty for small-time marijuana possessors.
The Sun Sentinel reports that marijuana users caught with pot could walk away with a civil fine instead of facing jail time.
Broward commissioners say a person would be eligible for a citation instead of a misdemeanor arrest if the amount of marijuana is 20 grams or less and if the persons didn't commit a crime of violence, driving under the influence or a felony.
The new citation option would be available to a person three times. The offense could be treated as a crime if a person is caught again thereafter.
Broward Commissioner Marty Kiar says the option would save money by keeping people out of jail.
