For the first time FDA issues sugar intake guidelines

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Americans shouldn’t drink or eat more than 50 grams of sugar a day, according to the U.S. Government.

The new recommendations by the FDA, reported by the New York Times marks the first time the agency has recommended a daily cap on sugar.

50 grams, or about a can of coke, is roughly 10 percent of daily recommended calories.

But keeping within the guidelines could prove difficult and pricey for many Americans according to Kansas City-based Dr. James O’Keefe.

“For the most part no pop. None of that sugary soda drink. No candy. No cakes or pies or sweet processed foods,” said St. Luke’s Cardiologist Dr. James O’Keefe.

“The best choices in diet are things that don’t have labels on them. Like nuts and berries and eggs and fruits and vegetables and lean meat and water; Tea, coffee,” said Dr. O’Keefe. “You really have to pay attention to what you’re eating. A great way to start is avoid processed foods as much as possible, avoid foods that have added sugars.”

For perceived healthy food items like yogurt, O’Keefe says look for the unsweetened version, otherwise you may end up eating nearly 50 percent of your recommended sugar intake.

Some Yoplait yogurts have as much as 21 grams of sugar.

“If you want something sweet, eat fruit,” said O’Keefe.

By potentially paying extra cash for more healthy food options, you are cutting out higher chances for medical issues like obesity, tooth decay, diabetes and heart disease according to O’Keefe.

“Most people if they knew how important healthy food was, they could afford to buy fruit rather than candy,” said O’Keefe.

“I know that it is more expensive but it is worth it. Our body composition is 70 percent determined by what you eat.”

