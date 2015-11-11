Target will continue to sell 'OCD Obsessive Christmas Disorder' sweater

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Target is selling a sweater that makes light of OCD, which isn't so funny to some of the people who actually have the disorder.

The red sweater is emblazoned with the acronym OCD, followed by the words "Obsessive Christmas Disorder."

Customers who know that OCD actually stands for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder are demanding that Target take the sweater off its shelves and online store.

"I'm calling on @Target to remove the #OCD sweater!" tweeted someone identifying herself as "the original #OCDiva."

The issue lit up social media, with legions of the offended vowing that Target would get on their naughty list unless it got rid of the sweaters.

But Target won't do it. The outcry was large enough, however, to prompt Target to respond.

"We never want to disappoint our guests and we apologize for any discomfort," said Target in a prepared statement. "We currently do not have plans to remove this sweater."

OCD is no joke to the afflicted. The disorder causes "severe anxiety" and "involves both obsessions and compulsions that take a lot of time and get in the way of important activities the person values," according to the International OCD Foundation.

But not everyone finds the OCD sweater offensive.

"#goodgrief ppl are so uptight!" reads one tweet. "I have OCD & am fine w/this -- it's funny!"

This is not the first time Target offended its customers with a marketing misstep. In 2013, the retailer labeled its plus-sized version of a dress Manatee Gray, though the non-plus version of the same dress was called Dark Heather Gray.

