Adopted! Pet of the Week Duke

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Duke has found his forever home! Find more furry friends that need a home at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Duke. He's a 7-year-old 94 lb. mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Duke:

Hey! I'm glad you could stop by. I guess I should tell you a little bit about myself, shouldn't I? Well, for starters, I'm as friendly as they come! I've even lived with a toddler in the past, and being with a family is where I belong. However, I'd prefer a family without cats. Felines and I just don't mesh very well. I'm friendly to just about everyone else too, and my personality isn't the only thing about me that's great. I'm very smart too! I already know the commands shake, sit, stay, come, and down. Pretty neat, huh? I think so! I'm quick to learn new tricks and just love showing them off. Sometimes it's nice to be the center of attention. Anyway, do you think that my forever home is with you? Boy, I sure hope so! I'm ready to go!



Learn more about Duke.

Learn more about the Petsmart Charities National Adoption weekend.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.