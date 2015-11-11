Underage driver arrested in wreck that killed 10-year-old

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) -- A joyride by a group of boys who took a parent's car ended in tragedy when the 14-year-old driver lost control and slammed into power pole, killing a 10-year-old passenger and leading to his arrest, authorities in Washington state said.

Two other boys, ages 14 and 11, were injured when the car hit the pole and spun into a tree Monday in the city of Lakewood, about 40 miles south of Seattle, police told The News Tribune (http://goo.gl/4HqCQn ).

The underage driver was released from a hospital Tuesday and booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and hit-and-run.

Dylan Wilson, who was riding in the backseat with the 11-year-old, died in the crash.

"He was a wonderful boy, and I miss him. What can I say?" Dylan's mother, Michelle Wilson, said through tears.

The children got the keys to a car belonging to the 11-year-old's mother and went joyriding, police Lt. Chris Lawler said. The boys at one point stopped to buy gas. On their way home, their car sideswiped another vehicle and kept going, authorities say.

Police believe the 14-year-old driver panicked and sped down the road before hitting a pole, but detectives were still investigating what led up to the wreck. The two older boys ran from the crash.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the boys and their families. Many of us are parents ourselves and can't imagine what they are going through," Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro said in a statement.

Prosecutors are reviewing charges against the 14-year-old driver, who is expected in court Thursday.

