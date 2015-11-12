Families in 'disbelief' after plane crash kills 9 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Families in 'disbelief' after plane crash kills 9

picture by SCOTT FERRELL VIA CNN WIRE picture by SCOTT FERRELL VIA CNN WIRE

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Seven people who worked at Pebb Enterprises in Boca Raton have been identified as victims of a charter flight crash in Ohio.

Sources confirming the victims are Ori Rom, Gary Shapiro, Jared Weiner, TJ Virgin, Diane Smoot, Diana Suriel, and pilot Andres Chavez.

Authorities have not officially released the names of the victims.

Boca Raton Rabbi Robert Silvers with Congregation B'nai Israel spent part of Wednesday with two of the families.

"It is a very difficult time. It's surreal. Disbelief. Shock. The families are trying to cope," Rabbi Silvers said.

Silvers says some of the families have very young children involved.

"There really are no words that make the hurt and the pain, the anguish and shock disappear," Rabbi Silvers said.

Smoot's sister says her family is having a hard time getting information from investigators.

"I'm in shock and disbelief. We just want to know what happened. We want answers," Smoot's sister Jeannie Ferrara said.

The owner of the charter company said he had to call the pilot's family.

"They are like family to us and we are sad to see them go. It was very hard for me to go and give that news to the loved ones. That was a very tough thing for me," owner of Execuflight Danny Lekowicz said.

Pebb Enterprises has set up a GoFundMe to assist the families.

