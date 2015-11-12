8 of 9 Ohio plane crash victims identified

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BOCA RATON, Fla. - The identities of eight of the nine people killed in Tuesday’s plane crash are being revealed by family members.
Diane Smoot, Thomas Virgin, Jared Weiner, Gary Shapiro, Ori Rom, Diana Suriel and Nick Weaver were among the passengers who were affiliated with Pebb Enterprises, a Boca Raton company.
Seven of the nine victims were Pebb employees.
Also killed in the crash was pilot Andres Chavez.
The rabbi at Congregation B’nai Israel in Boca Raton said two of the nine victims were members.
"As anyone might expect. It’s surreal. It’s a shock, " said Rabbi Robert Silvers.
The rabbi says both members have large and loving families in town and the entire congregation has united to help the grieving families. "The members have all gathered to help in any way they can. To help be of support to the families in need," he said.
A rabbi at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton says another one of the victims was a member at his congregation.
The NTSB said they expect to be at the crash site for four to five days investigating. Investigators said the plane is still intact but badly burned.