See Wal-Mart's top Black Friday shopping deals

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Wal-Mart, one of America’s largest brick or mortar chains, released its top Black Friday deals early Thursday morning, with an emphasis on electronics.
Wal-Mart announced that while its store will begin offering Black Friday specials at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, the majority of Black Friday specials will be available online beginning at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Thanksgiving.
According to Wal-Mart, here is its list of top Black Friday deals:
10 Televisions, including a Roku 32” Class Smart HDTV for $125 (special buy), 40” Class HDTV for $149 (special buy) and Samsung 55” Class Curved Smart 4K UHD TV for $998 ($200 savings)
Fitness Wearables like the Fitbit Flex Wristband for $59 ($40 savings) and the Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate + Activity Wristband for $119 ($30 savings)
More than 100 video games many starting at $8 as well as NBA2K16, Madden ’16 and FIFA ’16 for Xbox One for $27 each ($32.88 savings)
Video Game Console bundles including a PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle for $299 ($50 savings)
More than 800 DVDs and Blu-ray movies many starting at $1.96
Home appliances for $9.72 each including an Oster 8-Speed Blender, Crock-Pot Stainless 5-Qt. Slow Cooker and 12-cup Programmable Black & Decker Coffee Maker
Hot toys including a Star Wars Lightsaber for $5 ($3.94 savings), the Sky Viper X-Quad Stunt R/C Drone for $25 (special buy) and the LEGO or Duplo Large Creative Box for $30 (special buy)
Hotel Style Cotton-Rich 850-Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)
Children’s licensed sleepwear starting at $4.75 (special buy)
Wal-Mart also announced it is returning its one-hour guarantee on some of its biggest discounts. If one-hour guarantee items run out by 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, customers will be given the opportunity to return by Christmas to purchase the item at the special Black Friday pricing.
Items included in the one-hour guarantee are:
iPad Air 2 Gold 16GB Wi-Fi for $399 ($100 savings)
Beats Studio Headphones for $169 ($130.95 savings)
LG 55” Class Smart 4K UHD TV for $698 ($300 savings)
Xbox One 500GB Gears of War Bundle with a $30 Wal-Mart Gift Card for $299 ($50 savings)