Local U.S. Army veteran shares story

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- From all appearances, United States Army Veteran Karl Burtzloff looks like a regular guy. But inside he's still fighting.

"I went in 2002," Burtzloff recalled. "After 9/11 I just felt like it was my calling, so I figured that that was the time to sign up."

After training in Kentucky, Virginia and Missouri he was sent overseas.

"I did a year in Korea on the DMZ (demilitarized zone) and from there I went to Colorado," Burzloff explained. "On March 4, 2005 I got shipped to Iraq."

March 4 is also Burtzloff's birthday and 2005 would be a year he'd never forget.

"I was very fortunate when I was there. I worked for a support team. I drove a fuel truck and so most of the time they really didn't want us getting involved in combat."

Even though he was not on the front lines, the hot desert sun still got to him.

"The heat triggered the multiple sclerosis."

At 28-years-old Burtzloff became one of an estimated 400,000 people in the United States with the autoimmune disorder.

"At that time it was a loss of vision in my left eye," Burtzloff said. "I lost about 90 percent of the vision in my left eye fortunately they were able to get most of that back."

Medically retired, he is now back in South Florida with a different type of comrade by his side. His six- year-old service dog Hero. Hero helps provide physical help, but emotional help comes from a local group Wounded Warriors of South Florida.

If you would like to support Wounded Warriors of South Florida please call 561-855-4207.

