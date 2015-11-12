Scientists tracing algae in local canals

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - New data has scientists taking a new look at what's behind the algae blooms in the Indian River Lagoon.

Even without massive freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee this summer, The Dickerson family of St. Lucie County stays on top of the water, rather than swimming in it.

“My son is a diver and we do a lot of recreational swimming out by the St. Lucie River but we didn’t do it at all this summer because we were afraid of people getting sick," said Susan Dickerson on Tuesday.

What scientists are finding in the C-24 and in other canals is leading them to a new hypothesis when it comes to nutrients getting into the Indian River Lagoon.

“They are coming in the form of algae blooms that are occurring out in the canals," said Dr. Edie Widder with the Ocean Resarch and Conservation Association.

ORCA has deployed two dozen Kilroy water quality monitors in two dozen sites on the Treasure Coast that pump out data 24-7.

Scientists say they are detecting algae in area canals that are a significant source of nutrient pollution.

“That freshwater algae hits the salt water in the estuary. The cells rupture, they release their nutrients. They also release the cyanotoxins, the toxins that these blue green algae produce," said Dr. Widder.

Dr. Widder says the dead algae becomes muck, the black mayonnaise that’s smothering the bottom of the lagoon, killing the sea grass. She adds its important not just to focus on nutrient runoff from the land, but also to find ways to get rid of the algae in the canals before it gets into the lagoon.

“We’re trying to figure out where the nutrients are coming from, we have to take this into the equation as well or we’re going to miss the whole point of the problem," said Dr. Widder.

ORCA plans to ask state lawmakers for another 750-thousand dollars next year to continue the Kilroy program.





