Resident petitions for 3rd bus stop to be removed from WPB neighborhood

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Kicking the can down the road, critics say that's literally what's happening in one West Palm Beach neighborhood with bus stops.

"I come home, I find garbage and litter on a daily basis, they’re always sitting on my yard,” Paul Lambrakis said. He is the latest to file a complaint with Palm Tran to remove a stop in front of his house on Forest Hill Boulevard.

"You know I understand they're waiting and it's hot, but still, it's my home."

Lambrakis says he's had enough. After successfully seeing two stops removed on the same route and on the same street, he's giving it a shot.

"How would you like it if somebody came and made a mess in the front of your yard every day or was sitting all over your property,” Lambrakis asked. “You probably wouldn't like it, I don't either."

Earlier this year, Palm Tran approved to request to remove stop on Lambrakis’ same street. Michael Kraus says it’s made a big difference. “I've had people that come by and say it looks amazing."

Kraus now happy with the decision is helping Lambrakis. Lambrakis says the closure of the stops down the road is negatively affecting his property since all the riders now gather at the bus stop in front of his house.

WPTV called Palm Tran requesting an interview on the process, policies and on a new solution. A spokeswoman declined to comment until their new director reassessed the problem next week.

Neighbors say they need a new solution, other than kicking the can down the road.

"There's got to be a better way for them to do stops,” Kraus said. “I don't know what the answer is but I think it needs to be more commercially located."

As a possible solution, Lambrakis is suggesting a fine for people littering at and near bus stops. West Palm Beach Commissioner Shanon Materio tells our partners at the Palm Beach Post she wants a more comprehensive solution that looks at where bus stops are placed and how they affect residential homes.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.