PBSO deputy buys meal for homeless man, shares thoughts on the experience on Facebook

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Osee Dumel recently had the opportunity to meet a gentleman while on duty and he shared about the experience this week on the department’s Facebook page:

"While working today, this citizen came up to me while I was typing a report. He said his name is Gary and he was wondering if I can help him out. Gary said he hasn't eaten in two days and asked me if I could buy him some food. I thought to myself, if there's a person in need, my job is to help them out the best I can. I don't believe in giving money as it may be spent in a negative way. With the assistance of Wendy's, I was able to get Gary a meal for today. We talked about his life and how he became homeless. I learned he was in the Navy and his son just recently left the Army. He also has a daughter who recently graduated from Buffalo University and a 12-year-old daughter who is a black belt in martial arts. Long story short, there is good and bad in all of us. Never judge a book by its cover. At the end of the day, I could be one occupying his shoes looking for my next meal. We all come in different shapes, sizes, races, sex, and backgrounds. I am my brother's keeper. We have to take care of each other no matter who's in need." - Deputy Osee Dumel

The post has generated dozens of positive and heartfelt comments. “Such a special thing to do! “I always say I never know if I will become homeless. Times are tough. Be there to help another in times of need,” Risa Teate commented.

“Thank you, Deputy Osee Dumel, for sharing this story! What you said is so true! Thank you for your service,” Cheryl Aldridge added.

“I’m happy he opened your eyes to see that it can happen to anyone of us. You never fully understand until you walk in another person's shoes. We all have a story to tell, and bumps and bruises we have felt along the way. The rewards are best when judgment is not present,” Kristin Bryant said.

Melanie Rusty Roo Rahn shared a story of her own in the comments:

“Thank you so much. After Vietnam my father went into law enforcement to deal with his PTSD, which was basically unheard of. Then he turned to drugs and alcohol. He lost his position and became homeless. Eventually he cleaned up his act, but because of him, I give where I can when I can. Because of him, I no longer judge, because you do not know that person’s story. People make mistakes. Thank you again, Deputy Dumel, for helping this gentleman.”

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.