3 charged after shots fired at West Palm Beach officer

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE

Arrested in the case are McCarthy Mark Gabriel, 19, of suburban West Palm Beach, and Russ Marck Beauvoir, 20.

McCarthy was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Beauvoir was charged with fleeing and eluding.

A third person was charged with misdemeanor obstruction at the 900 Block of 43rd St. because police said he prevented an officer from stopping the stolen vehicle.

Police said shots were fired at an officer. One suspect was arrested inside a park without incident, and the other person was arrested after he jumped into a nearby canal along South Chillingworth Drive.

EARLIER STORY

The sound of sirens and the image of flashing lights becoming far too familiar for Sarah Lemaine.

"It hurts because the neighborhood has become a little dangerous now," says Lemaine. "I've been here for 22 years now and I've never had to go through this."



Three men are in custody after a police chase cut through Palm Beach County and ended in a neighborhood.



Early Wednesday morning, West Palm Beach police approached an armed robbery suspect from Fort Lauderdale in a stolen car.



The slow speed chase that followed leading them here, to a neighborhood just off of Congress Avenue and Chillingworth Drive.



"That car finally came to rest after some stop sticks were used," says Sgt. David Lefont with West Palm Beach PD.



Police say as they approached the suspects, one of them may have shot at an officer.



"Whether the officer returned fire or not, we still don't have confirmation of that, we still have to speak to that person to see if that occurred," Sgt. Lefont says.



No one was injured and the suspects were arrested.

The names of those suspects haven't been released and police are still trying to figure out if there are other suspects in this case.



Sarah says the violent scene hit too close to home.



"Two weeks ago my mom got shot in the foot by a stray bullet from another shooting that happened," she says.



Sarah says her mom has months of pain and rehab ahead.



She says says this is just the latest incident in a neighborhood that is becoming increasingly dangerous.



"Now that it's broad daylight and shootings can be happening in broad daylight, I don't want to go back to the park," Sarah says. "It makes no sense, it's not safe."

