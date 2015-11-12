ExecuFlight CEO shocked, perplexed about Ohio plane crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

ExecuFlight CEO shocked, perplexed about Ohio plane crash

The CEO of the Fort Lauderdale-based charter company, which operated a business jet that crashed Tuesday in Ohio killing 9 people, says he is perplexed and shocked.

"We are... we are no less shocked than anybody else. We don't know what happened but we know that we will know what happened soon. They will tell us. Planes just generally don't fall out of the sky. I can tell you that there were very well seasoned pilots, both of them. They like to fly together. We monitor the flights leg by leg since it started and it's typical for them to give us a doors open doors closed message, we've got them all," ExecuFlight CEO Augusto "Danny" Lewkowicz Said.

He said the two crew members had been flying together at his company for about a year.

"You can't really prepare for this kind of stuff," he said. 

RELATED: Ohio plane crash complete coverage

Lewkowicz said that the aircraft, a 10-seat Hawker H25 jet, was in good condition and well-maintained. 

The other 7 victims worked for Pebb Enterprises, a real estate company based in Boca Raton.

Information from WSVN, CNN NEWSOURCE, NewsNet5 and the Associated Press was used in this report.

