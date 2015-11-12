ExecuFlight CEO shocked, perplexed about Ohio plane crash

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The CEO of the Fort Lauderdale-based charter company, which operated a business jet that crashed Tuesday in Ohio killing 9 people, says he is perplexed and shocked.
"We are... we are no less shocked than anybody else. We don't know what happened but we know that we will know what happened soon. They will tell us. Planes just generally don't fall out of the sky. I can tell you that there were very well seasoned pilots, both of them. They like to fly together. We monitor the flights leg by leg since it started and it's typical for them to give us a doors open doors closed message, we've got them all," ExecuFlight CEO Augusto "Danny" Lewkowicz Said.
He said the two crew members had been flying together at his company for about a year.
"You can't really prepare for this kind of stuff," he said.