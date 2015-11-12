4 Scientific Reasons to Adopt a Pet

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
About 45% of U.S. households have a dog, and 35% have a cat. The rest of you who are pet-less aren't just missing out on companionship, you're also losing some proven health benefits! The List’s Donna Ruko has scientific reasons to adopt a pet on the Hit List.
Here are the four scientific reasons our expert Robert Semrow fromPet World Insider – - laid out for us:
Having a dog or cat can help lower your risk of cardiovascular disease.
When you’re doing stressful tasks around the house, you get less stressed with a pet around than with your spouse around.
Pets are great at helping you meet people.
Their noses are 1,000-1,000,000 times stronger than ours, and are even used in the medical. world to sniff out Cancer, Diabetes, and other diseases.
Plus, a couple more reasons Robert told us:
They can sniff out and alert us about dangerous allergens.
Therapy animals can help with pain, anxiety, depression, and more.
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.