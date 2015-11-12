HUD seeks smoking ban in public housing

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Smoking could soon be banned in public housing.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development is proposing to require all of the nation's public housing agencies to make their properties smoke-free.
HUD Secretary Julian Castro says the rule would save about $153 million a year in health care costs, repairs and preventable fires.
The rule would ban lit tobacco products in all residences, indoor common areas and administrative offices. Smoking also would be prohibited outdoors within 25 feet of housing and administrative buildings.
The nation's surgeon general says the rule is needed to protect public housing residents from the dangers of secondhand smoke.
The public has 60 days to comment on the rule. The ban would take effect 18 months after the rule is finalized.
